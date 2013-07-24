版本:
Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is in talks to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary Pravex-bank, a source close to the talks told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Oman plans to invite bids to build a steam cracker plant worth $3.5 billion with a production capacity of 1 million tonnes a year of petrochemical products, two sources close to the project said on Tuesday.

* A longtime ally of Igor Sechin, Rosneft's chief executive, may leave the state-controlled company to buy possible oil exploration, production or refining assets by himself, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
