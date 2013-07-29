Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* French advertising group Publicis will soon announce a plan to combine with larger rival Omnicom in a deal that will be presented as a merger of equals and could include shared management, a person familiar with the situation said.

* Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) is close to buying U.S. luxury department store Saks Inc, according to a media report.

* Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi are considering making a bid for European nuclear fuel maker Urenco, Britain's Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.