Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

July 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Barclays is planning to issue about 5 billion pounds of new shares to help plug a 7 billion pound capital shortfall triggered by new UK regulatory demands, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* AMR Corp's American Airlines and US Airways will win EU approval for their $11 billion merger to become the world's largest carrier after agreeing to cede slots on a transatlantic route, three persons familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Twentieth Television, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox, plans to market reruns of the Fox network's long-running animated comedy "The Simpsons" and is targeting a package of up to $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the plans said on Monday.

* Volkswagen and Suzuki Motor Corp have resumed talks about how to resolve a dispute about a partnership deal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

* Telecoms group Vimpelcom has agreed to sell two of its sub-Saharan assets for about $100 million and is bidding for Pakistan's mobile operator Warid Telecom, two banking sources familiar with the matter said.

* OzForex Pty, an online foreign exchange company backed by Macquarie Group Ltd and Carlyle Group LP, is considering an initial public offering that may raise as much as A$500 million ($460.23 million), three people with knowledge of the matter said, Bloomberg reported. ()