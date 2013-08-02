Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
Aug 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* U.S. insurer American International Group Inc is still in talks about selling its aircraft leasing unit to a Chinese consortium after missing a July 31 deadline to close the $4.8 billion deal, sources said.
* Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles has hired banks for an initial public offering that could take place this year, sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
* Terra Firma Capital Partners, the buyout group run by dealmaker Guy Hands, is close to agreeing a deal to sell its Northern Irish gas distribution company Phoenix Energy Holdings Group to Hastings Funds Management, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.