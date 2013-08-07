Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

UPDATE 2-7-Eleven operator to buy U.S. stores from Sunoco for $3.3 bln
* 7-Eleven Inc has 8,700 North America stores; targets 10,000
Aug 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc is considering making a bid for the Hong Kong supermarket business being sold by a company controlled by Asia's richest man Li Ka-shing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Global Tower Partners, a U.S. wireless tower operator, is up for sale and may fetch more than $4 billion, according to a person familiar with the asset.
* Three big-name bidders for Rio Tinto's majority stake in Canada's largest iron ore producer are now out of the running, sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday, after offers came in well below the mining group's targets.
* Amgen Inc is expected to sweeten its offer to acquire Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc to $130 per share after its previous bid was rejected as too low, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
LONDON, April 6 Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, plans to pivot its growth away from Britain over the next two years as the country negotiates its exit from the European Union, its finance director said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Stocks slipped and bonds rose on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus seems to be evaporating.