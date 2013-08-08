Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Onyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to selling
itself to larger rival Amgen Inc as the cancer
drugmaker's high stock price has discouraged other companies
from making a counteroffer so far, according to three people
familiar with the matter.
* About seven bidders are lining up for Telediffusion de
France's (TDF) domestic business and lenders are preparing debt
packages of more than 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) for a deal
worth about 4 billion euros, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Private equity group KKR is in talks with credit
investment firm Centerbridge to restructure car repair chain
Auto-Teile Unger (ATU), a household name in Germany,
two people familiar with the deliberations said.
* Polish lenders Pekao and Getin Noble Bank
may join the race to buy local rival BGZ if
Rabobank puts it up for sale, sources said on Wednesday, in a
deal that would mark further consolidation in the country's
banking sector.
* Hilton Worldwide Inc has selected banks to lead an initial
public offering, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
* TPG Capital LP has been exploring a sale of Aptalis
Pharma, a specialty drugmaker it has owned since 2008 and values
at more than $3 billion, four people familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
* Chinese state owned conglomerate Yue Xiu Enterprises
(Holdings) Ltd is seeking a one-year bridge loan to back its
acquisition of a stake in Hong Kong-listed Chong Hing Bank Ltd
banking sources said on Wednesday.
* Net Holdings Management LLC, the pipeline company partly
owned by ArcLight Capital Partners LLC, is exploring selling all
or parts of itself to raise capital to finish a pipeline,
Bloomberg reported people with knowledge of the matter as
saying. ()
* Pearson Plc is seeking as much as $500 million
for its financial-information division Mergermarket Ltd, with
first-round bids due by the end of September, Bloomberg reported
quoting people with knowledge of the matter.()