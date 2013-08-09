Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Aug 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* BlackBerry Ltd is warming up to the possibility of going private, as the smartphone maker battles to revive its fortunes, several sources familiar with the situation said.

* T. Rowe Price Associates, one of the most influential opponents of Michael Dell's offer to buy out Dell Inc for about $25 billion, reduced its ownership in the struggling PC maker to a 2.8 percent stake from the 4 percent it held as of March 31, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Soros Fund Management LLC is withdrawing its money from William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management due to performance, a person close to the matter said on Thursday.

* One of New York City's largest landlords, Thor Equities LLC, made a second offer to buy control of the iconic Empire State Building, hoping to trump a plan to roll the property into a trust, according to people involved in the negotiations.

* Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (SingTel) has received two offers for its Australian satellite business in the final round of the bidding, including one from U.S.-listed Intelsat SA, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

* Bloomberg reported that SingTel is considering an initial public offering of its Australian satellite unit after drawing lower-than-expected bids for the business, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. ()

* French utility GDF Suez is buying British construction firm Balfour Beatty's UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday.

* Ellie Mae Inc, whose software is used by mortgage professionals, is exploring a sale and has interviewed banks to manage the process, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

* Energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone Holdings will list a new energy vehicle - Riverstone Energy - on the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is unlikely to decide how it plans to sell more than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending a deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said. There are three potential bidders, who have this week been finalising leadership and how to structure what is proving to be a complex deal, sources said.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co is negotiating final terms of a deal with U.S. securities regulators to end a year-long probe of derivatives bets that led to the bank's largest trading loss ever, Bloomberg reported two people briefed on the talks as saying. ()

* Starboard Value LP, an investor in Smithfield Foods Inc , approached buyout firms and meat processors to encourage them to form a bidding group to derail a Chinese takeover, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the process. ()

* China International Capital Corporation, one of China's top investment banks, is planning to go public and has commissioned an internal study to look into the possibility of listing, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. ()