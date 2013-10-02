UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 2 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Fidelity Investments, a creditor of Energy Future Holdings
Corp, has hired advisers to propose a restructuring
plan for the Texas utility in the hope of saving it from a
protracted bankruptcy, according to three people close to the
matter.
* Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, controlled by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-shing, is planning to float its healthcare
and beauty retail business Watsons within the next 12 to 18
months, a Hong Kong newspaper reported on Wednesday.
The Hong Kong Economic Times, quoting market sources, said
the initial public offering could raise between $8 billion and
$10 billion.
* Cargill Inc, one of the world's leading cocoa
traders, is in the final stages of a deal to buy Archer Daniels
Midland Co's cocoa business, sources familiar with the
situation said.
* The New York Attorney General plans to sue Wells Fargo &
Co on Wednesday over failures to comply with the terms
of the $26 billion national mortgage settlement, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
* MoneyGram International Inc has decided to remain
public after talks with private equity firms over a leveraged
buyout did not result in an offer in line with its expectations,
three people familiar with the matter said this
week.
* America Movil SAB's plan to acquire Royal KPN NV
has hit a snag over price disagreements, with the Dutch
phone carrier's management holding out for a higher offer,
Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the
discussions. ()