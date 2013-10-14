Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Netflix Inc is in talks with several U.S. cable
television companies including Comcast Corp and
Suddenlink Communications to make its streaming
video service available through their set-top boxes, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with
the matter.
* Japan is looking to allow private sector funds and trust
banks to manage a part of its $1.27-trillion pool of foreign
exchange reserves in a drive to manage them better, a government
source told Reuters on Sunday.
* Malaysia's UMW Oil & Gas Corp Bhd, an offshore
and drilling services firm, has raised about 2.36 billion
ringgit ($740 million) in its IPO, pricing it at the top of
expectations, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said
on Sunday.
* Canada's Toronto-Dominion Bank is considering an 8
billion pound ($12.8 billion) bid for Royal Bank of Scotland's
American retail banking business Citizens, The Sunday
Times reported without citing sources.
* European shipping group Eurogate plans to bid
for the chance to run two private ports to be built on Israel's
Mediterranean coast, Israel's TheMarker newspaper reported on
Sunday.
* Glencore Xstrata and Vale have revived
talks over a potential combination of the mining groups' nickel
operations in Canada's Sudbury basin, in an effort to cut costs
as prices for the metal languish, sources familiar with the
situation said.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen is preparing a 3 billion
euro ($4.1 billion) capital increase in which Chinese partner
Dongfeng and the French government would take matching
stakes in the carmaker, people with knowledge of the matter said
Friday.
* At least seven potential buyers are in the running to bid
for a minority holding in Italian fashion house Versace, which
plans to sell a 15-20 percent stake to fund growth, sources
close to the talks told Reuters on Friday.
* German medical skin patch maker LTS Lohmann has attracted
offers valuing the company at 1.1-1.3 billion euros ($1.5-1.8
billion), three people familiar with the sale said.
* Swiss machinery manufacturer Sulzer has attracted
bids of more than 800 million Swiss francs ($880 million) for
its Metco operations from strategic and financial investors,
three people familiar with the process said.
* Crestview Partners is seeking a buyer for Key Safety
Systems, a supplier of airbags, seatbelt systems and other car
safety components that could be valued at more than $800
million, according to several people familiar with the matter.