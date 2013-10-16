Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached an agreement with
the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay $100 million to
settle charges related to the bank's "London Whale" trading
scandal, according to Wall Street Journal.
* Amazon.com Inc is developing smartphones with HTC
Corp, putting it in a position to compete with Apple
Inc and Google Inc, the Financial Times
reported.
* JP Morgan's One Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking
to sell its majority stake in Austrian packaging group
Constantia Flexibles either through a stock market listing or a
trade sale, three people familiar with the matter said.
* Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private-equity firm
that focuses on distressed assets, signed a nondisclosure
agreement with BlackBerry Ltd, gaining access to
financial information it could use to formulate a bid for the
smartphone maker, a person with knowledge of the situation told
Bloomberg. ()
* Shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, controlled by tycoon
Eike Batista, reached an agreement with Brazil's development
bank BNDES on Monday to refinance a 518 million reais ($237.6
million) loan for 30 days, local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo
reported.
* A decision by Alitalia's biggest shareholder, Air
France-KLM, on whether to participate in an emergency share
issue for the near-bankrupt Italian airline is evenly balanced,
a source close to the Franco-Dutch carrier said on Tuesday.
* BP Plc, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil
pipeline, has advised buyers that the crude is currently
expected to keep flowing during a planned strike at the
Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said on Tuesday.