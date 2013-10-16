Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* JPMorgan Chase & Co has reached an agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to pay $100 million to settle charges related to the bank's "London Whale" trading scandal, according to Wall Street Journal.

* Amazon.com Inc is developing smartphones with HTC Corp, putting it in a position to compete with Apple Inc and Google Inc, the Financial Times reported.

* JP Morgan's One Equity Partners (OEP) is seeking to sell its majority stake in Austrian packaging group Constantia Flexibles either through a stock market listing or a trade sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

* Cerberus Capital Management LP, the private-equity firm that focuses on distressed assets, signed a nondisclosure agreement with BlackBerry Ltd, gaining access to financial information it could use to formulate a bid for the smartphone maker, a person with knowledge of the situation told Bloomberg. ()

* Shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA, controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, reached an agreement with Brazil's development bank BNDES on Monday to refinance a 518 million reais ($237.6 million) loan for 30 days, local newspaper Estado de S. Paulo reported.

* A decision by Alitalia's biggest shareholder, Air France-KLM, on whether to participate in an emergency share issue for the near-bankrupt Italian airline is evenly balanced, a source close to the Franco-Dutch carrier said on Tuesday.

* BP Plc, the operator of the North Sea Forties oil pipeline, has advised buyers that the crude is currently expected to keep flowing during a planned strike at the Grangemouth oil refinery, an industry source said on Tuesday.