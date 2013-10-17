RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
Oct 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Swiss luxury group Richemont is informally looking for potential buyers for its fashion brand Chloe and received a non-binding offer this month from private equity firm Change Capital for leather goods maker Lancel, sources close to the matter said.
* Privately held natural gas exploration and production company Rice Energy is planning for an initial public offering that could value the company at as much as $2.5 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will sound out foreign investors in London over the next few days to raise support for a hefty 2.5 billion euro ($3.37 billion) capital increase that the troubled Italian bank must complete next year.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'