RPT-Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Nustar Energy enters into agreement to acquire Navigator Energy Services
Oct 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by the media On Tuesday:
* Etihad Airways is close to placing an order that could kick off a $50 billion jet-buying spree from the Gulf as the region's carriers flex their muscles in an industry hit by weak margins and high fuel prices.
* Tri Pointe Homes Inc, a homebuilder backed by Barry Sternlicht's Starwood Capital Group LLC, is in advanced talks to buy Weyerhaeuser Co's homebuilding division for about $2.7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.
* RadioShack has secured a fresh round of financing from GE Capital, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
April 11 U.S. pipeline operator NuStar Energy LP said on Tuesday it would buy privately held Navigator Energy Services LLC for about $1.48 billion, as it seeks to expand into the Permian basin.
* Banks set to kick off 1st-quarter earnings season on Thursday