UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Former Apple Inc Chief Executive John Sculley is exploring a joint bid for smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd with Canadian partners, the Globe and Mail reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

* Bain Capital LLC, Crestview Partners LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm are among the firms preparing to submit final bids for events services company PSAV Presentation Services, three people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Aptalis Pharma Inc, a speciality drugmaker owned by private equity firm TPG Capital LP, has appointed underwriters for an initial public offering after efforts to sell the company failed, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is working to bolster performance in fixed-income trading after a weak third quarter, and is looking for experienced salespeople and traders to improve the business, President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn said in a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday.

* Hewlett-Packard Co is seeking buyers for some of its mobile-computing patents, Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter.

* At least nine banks face probes by the U.S. Department of Justice into their sales of mortgage-backed securities as part of an effort by the task force that reached the $13 billion agreement with JPMorgan Chase & Co, the Financial Times reported.