Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Oct 28 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* NTT Communications Corp plans to buy two U.S. cloud
computing firms for up to 100 billion yen ($1 billion) combined,
a source with knowledge of the matter said, as Japanese firms
ramp up efforts to improve overseas networks through
acquisitions.
* Huishang Bank Corp Ltd plans to launch its Hong
Kong IPO next week, seeking to raise up to $1.3 billion to
bolster its balance sheet after years of steep growth in
lending, in the biggest listing of a financial firm in the city
in three years.
* Asian private equity firm MBK Partners has put Techpack
Solutions Co Ltd on the auction block, people familiar with the
matter said on Monday, in a deal that could fetch up to 600
billion won ($565 million) for the South Korean
bottler.
* Washington law firm Patton Boggs, well known for its
lobbying and public policy work, is in talks to merge with a
larger U.S. law firm, according to two former partners and a
person with inside knowledge of the deal.
* Drug maker Dendreon Corp is looking for a suitor
after sales for its lead product, prostate cancer drug Provenge,
were weaker than expected, according to a Bloomberg report.