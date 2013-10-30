UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Oct 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A Japanese ruling party panel will recommend proposals for handling the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant that include breaking up the facility's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Co , a person familiar with the process said on Wednesday.

* China Construction Bank Corp is in advanced talks to buy Brazil's Banco Industrial e Comercial SA, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters, as China's No. 2 lender swoops in on a mid-sized lender battered down by bad debt.

* India's Jyothy Laboratories plans to raise 4 billion rupees ($65.2 million) via three-year zero coupon bonds at a yield-to-maturity of 11 percent, two sources with knowledge of the deal said.

* Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is in advanced talks to buy a majority stake in high-end China restaurant chain South Beauty Investment Co Ltd for around $300 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* JPMorgan Chase & Co and the U.S. Justice Department have hit snags in working out the final details of their $13 billion settlement over the bank's mortgage bonds, two people familiar with the talks said.

* Warehouse retailer BJ's Wholesale Club is launching a $2.1 billion refinancing credit Thursday, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC. Deutsche Bank is lead left, with Citi, Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley to the right.

* State-owned natural gas processing and distribution company GAIL India Ltd is in talks with Ophir Energy Plc for a stake in its offshore gas assets in Tanzania, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday, as India steps up its efforts to secure energy supplies to meet surging domestic demand. ()

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz said Mondelez International Inc was doing too little to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a presentation given by Peltz in Chicago.