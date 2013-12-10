UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-MTY Q1 earnings per share C$0.21
* MTY reports results for the first quarter of its 2017 fiscal period
Dec 10
* Three state-owned Gulf firms are considering a joint bid for a minority stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp's Middle East and North Africa unit, a deal that could be worth between $8 billion and $10 billion, three banking sources said.
* Freedom Group Inc proposed on Monday to raise $225 million in debt and equity to help buy out some of private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP's investors, in a deal that values the controversial gun maker at about $1.2 billion.
* Nokia has offered to pay a 270 million euro ($369 million) deposit to Indian authorities to unfreeze assets in a tax dispute, according to sources familiar with the matter.
* Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade has not ruled out the possible division of wireless carrier TIM Participações SA into units to be bought up by local rivals, a government source familiar with the agency's reasoning told Reuters on Monday.
* The board of Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena is expected to meet later this week to discuss the timing of a three-billion euro capital increase as its top shareholder raises pressure to delay the issue, sources said on Monday.
April 10 Ski resorts operator Aspen Skiing Co LLC and private equity firm KSL Capital Partners LLC will buy Intrawest Resorts Holdings Inc for about $1.5 billion, including debt, Intrawest said on Monday.
* Organigram enters into LoI to acquire Trauma Healing Centers