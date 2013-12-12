Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity are exploring a sale of human resources management software firm Kronos Inc, which could be valued at more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* KKR & Co LP and Carlyle Group LP are competing for National Vision Inc, the fourth-largest U.S. retailer of eyeglasses and contact lenses, in an auction that could fetch up to $1 billion, people familiar with the matter said this week.

* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is examining Alitalia's books and is expected to decide by Christmas whether to take a stake in the troubled Italian airline, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* PSA Peugeot Citroen's board has approved a plan for an alliance with Dongfeng in which the Chinese carmaker and the French state would buy large minority stakes at a 40 percent discount to Peugeot's current share price, a source familiar with the matter said.

* Air Canada is in advanced talks to buy or place options for more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

* Australia's Takeovers Panel will order Canadian dairy Saputo Inc to raise its bid for Warrnambool Cheese and Butter as early as this week, a report by Business Spectator said.

* Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP has reached a tentative deal to buy bankrupt telecommunications firm LightSquared Inc for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.

* Spain's Ferrovial has told the board of Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) that it wants to buy its remaining British assets, the Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, Sky News reported, without citing sources.

* IVRCL Ltd, the Hyderabad-based construction and infrastructure company, seeks to raise up to 12 billion Indian rupees ($195.82 million) to augment working capital requirements and infuse capital into new projects, the Business Line reported, citing people who know of the development. ()

* The Tata Group is investing around 40 billion Indian rupees ($652.74 million) in two tranches in its telecom arm Tata Teleservices, after banks said they could not renew loans for Tata Tele until the company's annual losses were funded, the Economic Times reported, citing four people aware of the matter. ()

