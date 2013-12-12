Market Chatter- Corporate finance press digest

Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman LLC and JMI Equity
are exploring a sale of human resources management software firm
Kronos Inc, which could be valued at more than $4 billion,
people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* KKR & Co LP and Carlyle Group LP are
competing for National Vision Inc, the fourth-largest U.S.
retailer of eyeglasses and contact lenses, in an auction that
could fetch up to $1 billion, people familiar with the matter
said this week.
* Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways is examining Alitalia's books
and is expected to decide by Christmas whether to take a stake
in the troubled Italian airline, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Wednesday.
* PSA Peugeot Citroen's board has approved a plan
for an alliance with Dongfeng in which the Chinese
carmaker and the French state would buy large minority stakes at
a 40 percent discount to Peugeot's current share price, a source
familiar with the matter said.
* Air Canada is in advanced talks to buy or place
options for more than 100 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, a
source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Australia's Takeovers Panel will order Canadian dairy
Saputo Inc to raise its bid for Warrnambool Cheese and
Butter as early as this week, a report by Business
Spectator said.
* Private equity firm Centerbridge Partners LP has reached a
tentative deal to buy bankrupt telecommunications firm
LightSquared Inc for $3.3 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Wednesday, quoting people familiar with the matter.
* Spain's Ferrovial has told the board of Heathrow
Airport Holdings (HAH) that it wants to buy its remaining
British assets, the Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports,
Sky News reported, without citing sources.
* IVRCL Ltd, the Hyderabad-based construction and
infrastructure company, seeks to raise up to 12 billion Indian
rupees ($195.82 million) to augment working capital requirements
and infuse capital into new projects, the Business Line
reported, citing people who know of the development. ()
* The Tata Group is investing around 40 billion Indian
rupees ($652.74 million) in two tranches in its telecom arm Tata
Teleservices, after banks said they could not renew
loans for Tata Tele until the company's annual losses were
funded, the Economic Times reported, citing four people aware of
the matter. ()
