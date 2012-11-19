版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 19日 星期一 12:27 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Nov 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* BP Plc plans to spend up to 3.7 billion pounds ($5.9 billion) buying back its shares after agreeing last week to pay record criminal penalties over the Deepwater Horizon disaster, Britain's Sunday Times said in an unsourced report.

* Online grocer Ocado has opened talks with lenders about a potential renegotiation of its loan terms, but claims it is not in imminent danger of breaching its banking covenants, the Telegraph reported.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐