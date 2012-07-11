Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

July 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Maxis Berhad, Malaysia's largest telecom
operator, has held preliminary discussions with bankers
representing Russia's Sistema over selling its Indian
unit, Aircel, The Economic Times reported.
* Universal Music, seeking to appease regulators
worried about its planned acquisition of EMI's recorded music
business, plans to sell assets and propose a "manifesto" for
restoring growth to the industry, the Financial Times reported.
* National Aluminium Co, India's largest state-run
producer, plans to invest $2 billion to generate and sell
electricity after a slide in metal prices shrank profit margins
to the smallest in at least 12 years, reported Bloomberg.
* Private equity firm Blackstone Group LP is selling
some of its office building assets but is not working on an
imminent bulk sale of its portfolio, a person directly familiar
with the matter said on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal
report. [ID: nL3E8IA5EF]