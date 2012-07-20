UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
July 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* The London Stock Exchange Group is in talks with the Singapore Exchange about a potential 7.2 billion-pound ($11.3 billion) merger, the Daily Telegraph reported, in a deal likely to face tough regulatory scrutiny. [ID: nL2E8IJN6M]
* DLF Ltd, India's biggest real estate company, is set to sign a deal with Mumbai-based Lodha Developers for selling one of its showcase non-core assets, the 17-acre National Textile Corporation (NTC) land in Mumbai, Business Standard reported.
* Indian infrastructure firm Gayatri Projects is in talks with Jindal Power, the unlisted arm of Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, for a possible stake sale in a power project jointly developed by NCC and Gayatri, the Economic Times reported.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.