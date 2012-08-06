UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 6 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Armajaro Asset Management, the $1.5bn commodities hedge
fund founded by commodities trader Anthony Ward, is to launch a
fund to invest in financial stocks on Oct.1, reported the
Financial Times.
* CRH Plc, the $13.7 billion Irish building
materials group, is close to picking up a 51 percent stake in
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd's cement operations in
Gujarat at an enterprise value of about Rs 4,200 crore, the
Economic Times reported, citing two persons familiar with the
development.
* Brazilian bank Itau Unibanco Holding SA is
considering a bid for Citizens, the American unit of British
state-controlled lender Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.
* International Airlines Group SA is considering
the case for buying a minority stake in American Airlines to
expand their commercial partnership and ensure the United States
carrier remains part of Oneworld, the global airline alliance,
the Financial Times reported.
* MGM Advantage, one of the oldest names in British life
insurance, could fall into the hands of TDR Capital, a City of
London private equity house, in a deal that might prove
controversial for both regulators and members, reported the
Independent, citing sources close to the process.
* A Qatari investment group has bought a 38 percent stake in
Anya Hindmarch in a deal valuing the luxury handbag and
accessories company's equity at 70 million pounds ($109.20
million), reported the Financial Times.
* Invesco, the biggest shareholder in JJB Sports Plc
, wants to buy the ailing retailer's outstanding debt in
an attempt to take control of the company, the Sunday Times
reported.
* Wipro Ltd has identified companies in Sydney,
Singapore and West Asia for its second acquisition this year,
primarily to strengthen its consulting business, reported Mint,
citing Kirk Strawser, managing partner and global head of Wipro
Consulting Services.