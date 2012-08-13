UPDATE 2-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 13 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Activist investor Nelson Peltz is set to join the board of Ingersoll-Rand Plc as he pushes to improve shareholder returns at the diversified manufacturer, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Spanish infrastructure firm ACS may sell some of its property portfolio to raise cash, after a series of costly refinancing deals to preserve its stakes in Iberdrola SA and Hochtief AG, online newspaper El Confidencial reported.

* Microsoft Corp will probably hang on to its stock in social-network operator Facebook Inc after a ban on share sales expires next week, Bloomberg said, citing a person with knowledge of the company's plans.

* As Eastman Kodak Co's patent auction draws to a close, the bankrupt photography company has only received low-ball bids for the patents that it believes are worth $2.6 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing unnamed sources.

* AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, will decide within weeks whether to pursue a merger, including the "attractive option" of merging with smaller rival U.S. Airways Group Inc, the Financial Times said.

* Guggenheim Life, the insurance arm of investment firm Guggenheim Partners LLC, is in pole position to buy some or all of Aviva USA, valuing the U.S. unit of Britain's No. 2 insurer at 800 million pounds ($1.26 billion), according to the Sunday Telegraph.

* British budget hotelier Travelodge is expected to pursue a company voluntary arrangement as it seeks to rebalance its finances, the Times said.

* Mehmet Dalman, the chairman of Eurasian Natural Resources Corp Plc, has hired Amre Youness, who worked on the original flotation of the mining company, to carry out work on his plans to split the firm in two, the Sunday Telegraph said.

* Finland's national carrier Finnair Oyj, mired in years of losses, could become a part of a bigger alliance or entity, Chief Executive Mika Vehvilainen told daily Helsingin Sanomat.

* EQT Partners, the Swedish private equity group, has clinched a closely fought bidding battle to buy IT process automation company UC4 from the Carlyle Group LP for 220 million euros ($270.9 million), the Financial Times reported citing people close to the situation.

* South African financial services provider Sanlam Ltd is considering a stake of up to 49 percent in Malaysian insurer Pacific & Orient Bhd's (P&O), The Edge weekly said quoting unidentified sources.

* DLF Ltd, India's largest real-estate developers, has sold its 17.5-acre plot at Lower Parel in Mumbai to Lodha Developers for Rs 2,750 crore, making a profit of over Rs 2,000 crore over seven years, the Economic Times said.