UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug. 21 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* George Soros, the billionaire hedge fund manager, has
bought a near 8 percent stake in English Premier League soccer
club Manchester United, which listed its shares in New
York on Aug. 9.
* A major investor in Facebook Inc and one of its
earliest backers has sold a majority of his shares in recent
days as the stock price has continued its slide to nearly half
its May IPO price.
* China's sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp
has invested in Cheniere Energy Partners'
planned plant for exporting liquefied natural gas from the
United States, the latest sign of Asian companies' interest in
North American energy assets.
* Britain's biggest mobile operator, Everything Everywhere
, is in advanced talks to sell a chunk of
airwaves to the country's smallest operator, Three.
* Citigroup's chief executive Vikram Pandit has
rejected the idea of big banks being split up, the Financial
Times said on Tuesday.
* Micron Technology, which was chosen as an equity
investor for failed Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory,
will provide a total of 280 billion yen ($3.5 billion) to
Elpida, the Asahi newspaper said on its website on Tuesday,
without citing sources.
* Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp aims to cut 8,000
jobs or 15 percent of its global workforce, including 3,000 from
the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry, Japan's Yomiuri newspaper said
on Tuesday.