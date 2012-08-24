UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Eastman Kodak is putting two of its businesses up for sale to satisfy creditors as it struggles to emerge from its Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganisation.

* Best Buy Co Inc and founder Richard Schulze have resumed talks about a potential buyout of the struggling electronics retailer which named a new chief executive on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Gina Rinehart, Asia's richest woman, failed to cut her stake in struggling Australian publishing company Fairfax Media , with investors shunning her offer to sell about 5 percent of the company, media reported on Friday.

* Britain's No. 2 insurer Aviva Plc may cut as many as 800 jobs at its UK business in a cost-cutting drive, media reported.

* Supervalu Inc's advisers are asking potential buyers to bid for the entire business, even as several suitors have inquired about individual parts of the U.S. grocery company, Bloomberg News reported.