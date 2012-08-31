UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Aug 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Fast-growing technology companies would be allowed to
float as little as 10 percent of their business on the London
Stock Exchange under proposals being weighed up by Downing
Street, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Axa, one of Europe's largest insurers, has
teamed up with Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank Ltd
to invest Y50 billion ($640 million) in buying up Tokyo office
buildings, providing the latest evidence that the market has
passed its nadir, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Private equity firm Guggenheim Partners is close to buying
"Golden Globe" producer Dick Clark Productions after "American
Idol" host Ryan Seacrest and his backers withdrew from talks,
the Hollywood Reporter newspaper said.