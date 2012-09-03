UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Sept 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Investors in the 2.2 billion pound ($3.49 billion) of debt
in Yellow Pages publisher Hibu PLC have begun
restructuring talks for the second time in a year, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
* China Investment Corp (CIC) has sold most of its stake in
BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, as
part of a wider strategy to trim holdings in global financial
institutions, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* HSBC is looking to offload its entire 4.46 percent stake
in private sector lender Karnataka Bank, after having
exited from three other Indian lenders -- Axis Bank, Yes Bank
and Federal Bank, reported Business Standard.
* Indian equity research company Amba Research has hired a
Mumbai-based investment bank for a possible sale. The company is
aiming for a $100 million valuation, reported Mint.