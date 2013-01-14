RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Credit Suisse Group AG will cut its bonus pool
for 2012 by 20 percent to around 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.52
billion), the fourth year in a row the Swiss bank has slashed
payouts, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Iberdrola SA has scrapped a plan to auction off
part of its Scottish Power division after the Spanish group
decided it had made better-than-expected progress in a planned 2
billion euro ($2.67 billion) programme of asset sales over the
past year, the Financial Times reported. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co may release on Wednesday
additional results of internal probes into its $6.2 billion
"London Whale" trading loss that could lead to a lower bonus for
CEO Jamie Dimon, according to published reports.
* Japan's Softbank Corp is in final talks to sell
its stake in eAccess Ltd, representing around 67 percent of
voting rights, to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and 10
others, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
* Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc and Malaysian
state investor Khazanah National Bhd have agreed to
buy Aviva's Malaysian insurance joint venture with lender CIMB
for about 1.7 billion ringgit ($563 million), sources said on
Sunday.
* Star India Pvt Ltd, a unit of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp
, is close to buying out minority stakeholders in a
venture that controls its South Indian language channels,
according to three people with knowledge of the development, the
Mint reported. ()
* Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd, a Malaysian
lender controlled by the country's six richest man Quek Leng
Chan, is expected to try and take its 79 percent owned
investment banking arm Hong Leong Capital Bhd private
to streamline its assets, according to a source familiar with
the matter.