Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

Jan 15 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Dell Inc is in talks with private equity firms on
a potential buyout, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters, confirming reports that sent shares in the world's No.
3 PC maker soaring 13 percent to nearly a eight-month high.
* Pfizer Inc is considering buying India's Agila
Specialties, the injectable-medicines unit of Indian drug
supplier Strides Arcolab Ltd, for a possible price of
$2 billion, Bloomberg reported on Monday.
* Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG will
take a knife to bonuses for investment bankers in the coming
weeks as they seek to tackle high costs, people familiar with
the matter said.
* South Africa's Anglo American Platinum is likely
to sell or shut its Union mine as part of a review of its
platinum business by parent Anglo American Plc, a person
familiar with the matter said.
* U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management LLC
is not planning a takeover of HMV group Plc
after buying some of the struggling British entertainment
retailer's debt, a source familiar with the situation told
Reuters.
* Yes Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd are
negotiating to buy the Indian retail assets of Royal Bank of
Scotland Group Plc, abandoned by Hong Kong and Shanghai
Banking Corp, the Economic Times reported citing two people
familiar with the development. ()
* Low-cost carrier (LCC) SpiceJet Ltd could be the
second Indian carrier after Jet Airways India Ltd to
get foreign direct investment from an international airline. The
LCC is reportedly in talks with some foreign carriers, with
highly-placed sources saying Gulf carrier Qatar Airways being
the most likely suitor, and the deal could materialize this
quarter, the Times of India reported.()
* A small Russian refiner owned by ex-government official
Vladimir Kogan has declared an interest in bidding for a stake
in Russia's biggest port operator which the government wants to
sell, business daily Vedomosti reported, citing sources close to
the port operator and the government.
* Chinese shipping group Cosco is considering investing one
billion euros ($1.34 billion) in Greece's largest port at
Piraeus (OLP), which is on the government's
privatisations agenda, financial daily Imerisia said on Monday.