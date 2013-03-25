UPDATE 1-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 25 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* A special committee of Dell Inc's board is
evaluating separate takeover proposals from Blackstone Group LP
and billionaire investor Carl Icahn to decide whether
either or both are likely to trump an existing $24.4 billion
take-private deal, a source familiar with the discussions said
on Sunday.
* Cyprus's president and the European Union have agreed the
outlines of a rescue deal that would see the creation of a "good
bank" and a "bad bank" and include the shutting down of Cyprus's
second largest lender, EU sources said.
* UBS AG is in talks with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to settle allegations the bank defrauded
investors in a mortgage bond deal that soured during the
financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* China Petroleum & Chemical Corp agreed to
form a joint venture that will acquire $3 billion in oil and gas
assets held by its state-owned parent in countries including
Kazakhstan, Colombia and Russia, the Wall Street Journal
reported. ()
* Apple Inc has acquired the indoor-GPS company
WifiSLAM for about $20 million, a sign that a war over indoor
mobile-location services is heating up, the Wall Street Journal
reported. ()
* The Spanish government will impose heavy losses on
investors at nationalized banks and hire external advisers to
help it manage these banks' assets, its latest efforts to
overhaul a financial sector battered by the collapse of a
decadelong housing boom, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp AG was surprised
by the low value of bids for its Cia Siderurgica do Atlantico
mill in Brazil and is seeking talks with bidders to raise the
offer prices, the Agencia Estado news agency reported Saturday.
* Deutsche Bank AG co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain
requested a pay cut of almost 2 million euros ($2.60 million) to
draw level with the 2012 compensation package of fellow top
executive Juergen Fitschen, a German newspaper reported.
* Blockbuster's chain of film and computer game rental shops
in Britain has been sold to Gordon Brothers Europe for an
undisclosed sum, two months after the struggling retailer went
into a form of bankruptcy protection, the Financial Times
reported. ()
* Deutsche Bank AG has priced its three-year
China yuan bond in Taiwan at a 2.3 percent yield, two sources
with close knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
* Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista needs partners to help
fund the expansion of his EBX Group, a situation that could lead
him to cut his stake in EBX companies by more than half, fellow
billionaire Andre Esteves told the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper.