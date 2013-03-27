RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

March 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Deutsche Bank AG has set aside about 500
million euros ($642.95 million) to cover possible fines for the
alleged manipulation of Libor interest rates after the German
lender last week increased provisions to reflect potential
antitrust charges, the Financial Times reported. ()
* The Central Bank of Cyprus has asked the European Central
Bank for additional emergency funding for its banks of up to 3
billion euros ($3.86 billion), German newspaper Die Welt
reported on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of the
situation.
* U.S. insurer Protective Life Corp is the leading
candidate to buy some of AXA SA's U.S. life insurance
assets in a deal that could be valued at around $1 billion,
according to two people familiar with the situation.
* French conglomerate Lagardere Sca will sell its
entire 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace group EADS
before summer, daily newspaper Les Echos reported,
citing Lagardere's chief executive.
* The book for the initial public offering of Italy's
Moleskine SpA is more than three times covered, a source close
to the situation said on Tuesday.
* Hulu's board has approached potential buyers to gauge
their interest in buying the online video service, three sources
close to the company told Reuters, as owners News Corp
and Walt Disney Co weigh what to do with their interests
in the five-year-old company.
* Ukrainian port operator Transinvestservice (TIS) wants to
bid in the planned sale of Russia's 20 percent stake in port
operator NCSP Group, sources familiar with TIS and the Russian
state property fund's plans said on Tuesday.