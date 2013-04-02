RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* To mitigate the impact of incoming EU bonus caps, U.S. banks are considering whether to continue basing their European, Middle Eastern and African businesses in London, suggesting that Dubai or another Gulf financial centre could benefit instead, the Financial Times reported. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc's senior physical metals trader Scott Evans has left the U.S. investment bank in New York, becoming the second high-profile member of the physical base metals team to depart since mid-March, sources told Reuters.

* Investment firm Relational Investors LLC and a large public pension fund expect to meet with representatives of Timken Co on Tuesday to press the diversified manufacturer to split its businesses, a source close to the matter said.

* US-based private equity investor TPG is likely to sell its remaining holding of over 10 percent in India's Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd in the open market through block deals, the Economic Times reported, citing a source close to the development. ()