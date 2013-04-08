Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, Japan's
largest lender by assets, is in advanced talks to buy U.S.
commercial property loans from Deutsche Bank AG worth
about $3.7 billion, a source familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
* Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is refusing to drop the
option of a proxy fight to force Dell Inc to pay a big
dividend, in spite of the board committee's request that he drop
his threats and launch a formal bid for the company, the Wall
Street Journal reported.
* Qatar is planning to offer shares in a new $12 billion
investment vehicle, called Doha Global Investment Co, in May, in
a move that will set in train one of the largest initial public
offerings in the Middle East, the Financial Times reported. ()
* India's Reliance Communications Ltd will sell an
80 percent stake in its subsidiary Reliance Globalcom, a global
communications service provider, to a consortium led by Bahrain
Telecommunications Co BSC for around 60 billion Rupees
($1.09 billion) as part of a series of deals that the Reliance
Group proposes to stitch over the next two to eight weeks, the
Times of India reported. ()
* British Business Secretary Vince Cable is pushing for
three former executives of HBOS Plc to be banned from
serving as company directors in any industry, as he looks to
exact punishment on the collapsed bank's management team, the
Financial Times reported. ()
* Investors have asked to pull around $1.5 billion from
veteran stock-picker Jeffrey Vinik's hedge-fund firm after a
period of poor performance, the Wall Street Journal reported,
citing people briefed on the matter. The withdrawal requests
amount to around 18 percent of the roughly $8 billion that was
run by Vinik Asset Management. ()
* U.S. private equity company KKR & Co LP will
purchase a 90 percent stake in specialised tyre maker Alliance
Tire Group from rival fund Warburg Pincus LLC and owner
Yogesh Mahansaria for an enterprise value of about $650 million,
the Economic Times reported, citing two people familiar with the
transaction. ()
* Former News Corp president Peter Chernin has bid
around $500 million for Hulu, the online video streaming service
he helped create in 2007, according to two sources with
knowledge of Hulu's sale process.
* Greece's largest lender National Bank Of Greece SA
and its subsidiary Eurobank Ergasias SA will
be recapitalised separately, two bankers said on Sunday after
the country's international lenders raised concerns about their
integration plans.
* Luxembourg is prepared to ease its banking secrecy rules
and work more closely with foreign tax authorities, Finance
Minister Luc Frieden told a paper, in a comment welcomed by
Germany which wants to crack down on tax havens.
* China's privately-held Dalian Wanda Group, the world's
biggest movie theatre owner last year, is in discussions to
purchase a European chain of movie theatres, the Wall Street
Journal reported Sunday.
* Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa Ltd could end
up with a 10 percent stake in Italy's Telecom Italia SpA
, if talks over a tie-up between Hutchison's Italian
mobile phone business and Telecom Italia are successful, daily
La Repubblica reported.
* Tele2 AB will seek further acquisitions in the
European telecoms market after completing the rapid sale of its
Russian business to state-controlled bank VTB at the end of last
week, the Financial Times reported. ()
* U.S. antitrust regulators are looking into the consent
decree that allows Macquarie Group Ltd's private equity
business to buy the Advantage rental car brand from Hertz Global
Holdings Inc, a source familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
* Spanish olive oil cooperative Hojiblanca is considering
buying nationalised lender Bankia SA's 16 percent
stake in food group Deoleo SA, Hojiblanca's director
general said in a newspaper interview.