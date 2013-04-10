Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 10 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc made a binding offer
for Life Technologies Corp on Tuesday as private equity
firms raced to finalise a consortium to take the genetic testing
equipment maker private, several people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
* Spanish banking group La Caixa is looking to sell a
package of 12,000 properties for more than 1.5 billion euros ($2
billion), in what would be a rare large-scale disposal of
housing assets held by lenders, a source with knowledge of the
talks said.
* China's Baoshan Iron and Steel (Baosteel) is
in talks with Russian steel and coking coal producer Mechel
to buy a 25 percent stake valued at up to $1.25
billion in the latter's mining division, Vedomosti newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
* Canada's Manulife Financial Corp and the Indian
affiliate of Standard Life plc are among the suitors to
place first-round bids for HSBC Plc's Indian life
insurance business, a stake valued at about $200 million, people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* India's Tata Steel Ltd is considering selling
some of its U.K. assets, Bloomberg reported, citing two people
with knowledge of the matter. ()
* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co LP has agreed to
buy a controlling stake in Indian tyre maker Alliance Tire Group
for about $500 million from Warburg Pincus LLC, three
sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.