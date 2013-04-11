RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* For the second year in a row, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
fended off a shareholder proposal that could have led to
a messy public vote to strip Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein of
his chairman's title.
* Carlyle Group LP has hired a former UBS banker to
launch an Indonesia office, people with direct knowledge of the
matter said, becoming the first major private equity firm to set
up shop on its own in Southeast Asia's largest economy.
* A private equity consortium bid $65 per share, or $11.1
billion, for Life Technologies Corp, but fell short of
a rival offer from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, two
people familiar with the matter said.
* Spain's Telefonica is planning a partial listing
of its Colombian business to help it cut debt, Spanish online
news site El Confidencial reported, citing financial sources.
* Russian mining and steel group Mechel said it
has been in negotiations with potential buyers about disposing
of a minority stake in its Mechel Mining unit, Chief Financial
Officer Stanislav Ploschenko said.