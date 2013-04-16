Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 16 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Dish Network Corp has no immediate plans to
disrupt Sprint Nextel Corp's deal to buy the shares of
Clearwire Corp it does not already own, despite Dish's
unsolicited offer for Sprint, a source close to the matter said
on Monday.
* U.S. regulators plan to fault JPMorgan Chase & Co,
which served as Bernie Madoff's main bank for two decades, for
failing to conduct adequate due diligence and report suspicious
activity, according to a person familiar with the matter.
* The French government could raise as much as 4.2 billion
euros ($5.5 billion) by trimming its stakes in utilities EDF
and GDF Suez, money it may invest in other
industries to boost the economy. A senior government source said
the goal would be to invest in new industries rather than plug
budget gaps.
* Boston-based buyout firm Bain Capital LLC is close to
securing commitments from investors for about half the $6
billion target for its latest private equity fund, two people
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* Bankers are working on a refinancing of the 4 billion
pound ($6.2 billion) debts of Acromas, the private
equity-owned firm behind British motoring services firm AA
and travel company Saga, banking sources said on
Monday.
* German builder Hochtief AG, controlled by
Spain's ACS, has received bids for its airport unit,
two people with knowledge of the matter said.
* The private equity arm of Essel Financial Services Ltd,
the Subhash Chandra-owned Essel Group's new business, is raising
its first real estate fund with a 5 billion rupees ($91.53
million) corpus that will be invested in residential projects in
large cities across the country, the Mint reported, citing a top
executive. The fund, being raised from domestic investors,
includes an option to raise another 5 billion rupees. ()