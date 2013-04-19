RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell
Inc, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters,
paving the way for private equity house Silver Lake and company
founder Michael Dell to buy out the world's No. 3 PC maker.
* Qatar's Ooredoo, formerly Qatar Telecom, has
lined up a group of 10 banks to provide a multibillion-dollar
finance package to support its bid for Vivendi's stake
in Maroc Telecom, bankers working on the deal said.
* Spain may inject more capital into nationalised lender
Banco Gallego before its sale to Sabadell, a source
with knowledge of the matter said, an unexpected move that
signals the government's difficulty in ridding itself of rescued
banks.
* J.C. Penney Co Inc is speaking with Wells Fargo &
Co and others, including parties that invest in troubled
companies, about a new loan to help it buttress its cash
reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Lenovo Group said it was in preliminary talks
about a potential acquisition, following a media report that IBM
Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware
business to the Chinese computer maker.
* UBS' global head of industrial investment
banking has left the firm to join The Blackstone Group's
advisory business, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
* Greek telecoms operator OTE has received at
least two bids for its Bulgarian unit Globul, expected to fetch
as much as 700 million euros ($915.7 million), but will ask for
improved offers before it decides to sell or not, sources
familiar with the process said.