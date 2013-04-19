RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Blackstone Group LP has ended its pursuit of Dell Inc, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, paving the way for private equity house Silver Lake and company founder Michael Dell to buy out the world's No. 3 PC maker.

* Qatar's Ooredoo, formerly Qatar Telecom, has lined up a group of 10 banks to provide a multibillion-dollar finance package to support its bid for Vivendi's stake in Maroc Telecom, bankers working on the deal said.

* Spain may inject more capital into nationalised lender Banco Gallego before its sale to Sabadell, a source with knowledge of the matter said, an unexpected move that signals the government's difficulty in ridding itself of rescued banks.

* J.C. Penney Co Inc is speaking with Wells Fargo & Co and others, including parties that invest in troubled companies, about a new loan to help it buttress its cash reserves, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* Lenovo Group said it was in preliminary talks about a potential acquisition, following a media report that IBM Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware business to the Chinese computer maker.

* UBS' global head of industrial investment banking has left the firm to join The Blackstone Group's advisory business, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

* Greek telecoms operator OTE has received at least two bids for its Bulgarian unit Globul, expected to fetch as much as 700 million euros ($915.7 million), but will ask for improved offers before it decides to sell or not, sources familiar with the process said.