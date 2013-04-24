Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with
banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing
for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people
familiar with the matter said.
* Subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group will seek
to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States
this year to invest in gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean
coast, a market source said.
* Lloyds Banking Group's planned sale of over 600
bank branches to the Co-operative Group has collapsed
after the latter decided it could not proceed with the
750-million-pound ($1.15 billion) deal, the Financial Times
reported.
* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell
its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6
billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired
plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.