Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people familiar with the matter said.

* Subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group will seek to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States this year to invest in gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, a market source said.

* Lloyds Banking Group's planned sale of over 600 bank branches to the Co-operative Group has collapsed after the latter decided it could not proceed with the 750-million-pound ($1.15 billion) deal, the Financial Times reported.

* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6 billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.