Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 24 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Italian carmaker Fiat is in advanced talks with
banks, which are expected to conclude next month, for financing
for a possible buyout of the rest of Chrysler, two people
familiar with the matter said.
* Subsidiaries of Israel's Delek Group will seek
to raise up to $2 billion from a bond issue in the United States
this year to invest in gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean
coast, a market source said.
* Spain's state-owned Loterias, or Lottery, may raise up to
4.5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) through a bond or by seeking
bridge loans before eventually going to capital markets, a
source at the economy ministry told Reuters.
* The planned sale of more than 600 UK bank branches by
Lloyds Banking Group to the Co-Operative Group
has fallen through, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Czech electricity company CEZ is likely to sell
its Detmarovice power plant to Gascontrol, which has bid 1.6
billion crowns ($80.4 million) for the 800 MW hard coal-fired
plant. weekly magazine Ekonom reported on its website.