Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday: * Verizon Communications Inc has hired advisers to prepare a possible $100 billion cash and stock bid to take full control of Verizon Wireless from joint venture partner Vodafone Group Plc, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * Emergency Medical Services Corp, the largest U.S. provider of ambulance services, has selected underwriters for a $750 million initial public offering, two people familiar with the matter said. * China's largest search engine, Baidu Inc, is in the process of acquiring Chinese online video firm, PPS Net TV, for between $350-$400 million, China Business News reported on Thursday, quoting sources. * Carlyle Group LP's Synagro Technologies Inc is preparing to file soon for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters. * Croesus Retail Trust, which focuses on retail real estate in Japan, launched a $292 million Singapore initial public offering on Thursday, a person with direct knowledge of the plans said. * Italian regional lender Banca Carige is expected to raise at least 200 million euros ($259.9 million) from the sale of its asset management unit and its stake in a local highway company, a financial source said. * Large shareholders in German public sector insurers Provinzial Nordwest and Provinzial Rheinland are pushing for the two to merge and put paid to an advance from Allianz, three people familiar with the situation said. * Carlyle Group is in early-stage discussions with India's Bharti Airtel to acquire a minority stake in the company's digital TV unit, Business Standard reported. () For the deals of the day click on For the Morning News Call-EMEA newsletter click on