Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 26 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* The number of potential bidders for Onex Corp's
Carestream Health Inc has fallen to two firms, Bain Capital LLC
and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, several people familiar with the
matter said, damping hopes of selling the medical imaging
company for as much as $3.5 billion.
* Some Japanese banks are preparing to offer additional
financing to SoftBank Corp in case the
telecommunications company wants to raise its offer for Sprint
Nextel Corp to fend off a rival bid by Dish Network Corp
, the Wall Street Journal reported. ()
* British private equity group 3i is in discussions
to sell pharmaceutical company Xellia which could fetch around
750 million euros ($975.44 million), two sources familiar with
the matter said.
* WCI Communities has hired banks for an initial public
offering later this year, according to two sources familiar with
the matter, as the formerly bankrupt luxury home builder tries
to capitalize on a recovery in the U.S. housing sector.
* Japan's securities watchdog is investigating U.S.-based
investment company MRI International Inc on suspicion that it
falsified performance reports and could not account for the bulk
of its $1.4 billion in disclosed funds, a source with knowledge
of the probe said.