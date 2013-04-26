Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* The number of potential bidders for Onex Corp's Carestream Health Inc has fallen to two firms, Bain Capital LLC and Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, several people familiar with the matter said, damping hopes of selling the medical imaging company for as much as $3.5 billion.

* Some Japanese banks are preparing to offer additional financing to SoftBank Corp in case the telecommunications company wants to raise its offer for Sprint Nextel Corp to fend off a rival bid by Dish Network Corp , the Wall Street Journal reported. ()

* Russia's second-biggest bank, VTB, will on Friday set the terms for a planned 100 billion roubles ($3.21 billion) share sale which is expected to take place in the middle of May, business newspaper Vedomosti reported.

* British private equity group 3i is in discussions to sell pharmaceutical company Xellia which could fetch around 750 million euros ($975.44 million), two sources familiar with the matter said.

* Lenders including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Development Bank of Japan have decided to provide about 130 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in subordinated loans to the electronics company NEC, people familiar with the matter said.

* Japanese drink maker Yakult Honsha Co Ltd and France's Danone SA will dissolve a strategic tie-up, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* WCI Communities has hired banks for an initial public offering later this year, according to two sources familiar with the matter, as the formerly bankrupt luxury home builder tries to capitalize on a recovery in the U.S. housing sector.

* Japan's securities watchdog is investigating U.S.-based investment company MRI International Inc on suspicion that it falsified performance reports and could not account for the bulk of its $1.4 billion in disclosed funds, a source with knowledge of the probe said.