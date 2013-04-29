Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

April 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media over the weekend and on Monday:

* British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent, newspaper Expansion reported citing unnamed sector sources.

* PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), Indonesia's largest integrated textile manufacturer, aims to raise as much as 1.5 trillion rupiah ($154.4 million) in an initial public offering in June to tap buoyant demand for Indonesian stocks, two sources said.

* Telecom Italia could float its Italian fixed-line network on the stock market to keep it separate from any possible tie-up with Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, Italian daily Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report.

* Virtus Health, an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) business backed by Australian buyout firm Quadrant Private Equity, launched an up to $300 million initial public offering, IFR reported, set to be the country's largest IPO so far this year.