Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 8 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Qatar has approached International Airlines Group
, the owner of British Airways and Iberia, with an
informal offer to become the company's largest shareholder by
buying the 12 percent stake held by Spain's nationalised lender
Bankia, the Financial Times reported.
* Lehman Brothers Holdings has put the
Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua Resort, a 54-acre luxury condo and hotel
resort in Maui, Hawaii, on the block as it continues to sell off
its real estate holdings to pay off creditors, said two sources
familiar with the deal.
* Generali's private bank BSI attracted bids below
its estimated 2.3 billion Swiss francs ($2.42 billion) book
value, four people familiar with the situation said.
* Credit Suisse investment banker Sebastian Grigg
has been appointed vice chairman of the bank's EMEA investment
banking department after having spent six years at the helm of
the company's UK investment banking team.
* John Paulson's gold fund lost 27 percent in April amid a
big sell-off in the commodity, bringing the total year to date
loss for the under $1 billion fund to 47 percent, a source
familiar with the fund said.