Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

* Dubai Group, an investment vehicle owned by the emirate's
ruler, aims to secure a final agreement with creditors on its
$10 billion debt restructuring by June 6, potentially ending
marathon negotiations that have dragged on nearly three years.
* Japanese lender Resona Holdings Inc is set to
unveil a plan to pay off a government debt worth 872 billion yen
($8.8 billion)in five years, sources familiar with the matter
said on Thursday, ending more than a decade-old bailout.
* Medical device provider ICU Medical Inc is
considering a sale that could fetch more than $1 billion,
according to a Bloomberg News report.
* India's GoAir has appointed investment bank JPMorgan to
scout for a foreign strategic partner to buy up to 49 percent in
the low-cost passenger carrier, the Economic Times reported. ()