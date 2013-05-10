Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Activist investor Carl Icahn and Southeastern Asset Management Inc, two of Dell Inc's largest shareholders, have proposed an alternative to a $24.4 billion buyout deal led by founder Michael Dell, the Wall Street Journal reported.

* U.S. private equity firm Carlyle Group has submitted a bid for Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto's 80 percent stake in the Northparkes copper mine in Australia, Dow Jones reported.

* China's $482 billion sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corp is set to appoint a vice mayor of Shanghai as its new chairman, three sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters.

* Banks have been approached about a potential syndicated loan to back the privatisation of Royal Mail Group, banking sources said on Thursday.

* Royal Dutch Shell and India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp are exploring the possibility of a strategic tie-up to jointly bid for global oil and gas assets, the Economic Times reported. ()

* Bankers are looking towards the U.S. debt market to raise 900 million euros ($1.18 billion) for a buyout of industrial ceramics firm CeramTec, spurning Europe where risky debt is in shorter supply, bankers said on Thursday.

* French insurer Scor has emerged as the lead bidder for Generali's U.S. life reinsurance business in a deal that could be announced shortly, two people familiar with the matter said.