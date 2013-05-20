RPT-Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday.
* Greece's second-largest lender Piraeus Bank SA
has hired four international investment banks as advisers on its
7.33-billion-euro ($9.4 billion) share issue, two bankers close
to the procedure told Reuters on Saturday.
* Yahoo Inc's board has approved a deal to buy
blogging and social networking site Tumblr for $1.1 billion in
cash, the Wall Street Journal cited people familiar with the
matter as saying on Sunday.
* The offer for miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corp
made by its founding shareholders and the Kazakh
government included shares in rival miner Kazakhmys Plc,
a British newspaper reported on Sunday.
* Bus and rail operator FirstGroup Plc plans to
announce a 600-million-pound ($918.48 million) rights issue in
the coming days to help pay off debt, British media reported on
Sunday.
* The French stock market authority has found LVMH Moet
Hennessey Louis Vuitton secretly bought shares in
rival Hermes International SCA to build a stake, and
not merely make a financial investment as the luxury group has
claimed, a newspaper reported.
* Qatar Holding and an Italian state-controlled investment
fund are interested in investing in Italian fashion house
Versace, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Saturday.