Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 22 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Australia's Westfield Group is in talks to sell
seven U.S. shopping malls to private real estate investment
company Starwood Capital Group for more than $1 billion, a
source said on Wednesday.
* Roche Holding AG teamed up with Sigma-Aldrich
Corp to make an unsuccessful bid for Life Technologies
Corp earlier this year, people familiar with the matter
said.
* U.S. prosecutors are considering charging Steven Cohen's
SAC Capital Advisors as a criminal enterprise engaged in a long
pattern of insider trading in stocks, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
* Telecom Italia SpA is mulling spinning off its
mobile unit along with its fixed-line network to bring new
investors on board, three people, including a senior political
source, told Reuters on Tuesday.
* Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd has paid
$500 million for a stake of around 10 percent stake in financial
data provider Markit Group, a person familiar with the
transaction said.
* Britvic Plc's new chief executive is set to lay
out plans for the soft drinks maker to continue as a standalone
company, casting further doubt on its proposed merger with A.G.
Barr Plc, Sky News reported, citing people close to
Britvic.
* A boutique carmaker led by former General Motors Co
executive Bob Lutz and China's largest auto parts
supplier made an offer this month to buy cash-strapped "green"
car company Fisker Automotive, people familiar with the matter
said.
* Chevron Corp is in advanced talks to sell most of
its downstream assets in Egypt and Pakistan, three sources said,
with the planned disposals seen raising around $300 million for
the U.S. oil major.
* Finnish paper firm Ahlstrom Oyj is set to
secure European Union approval for the merger of its label unit
with Munksjo to form the world No. 1 speciality paper maker
after agreeing to sell a German business, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.