Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 23 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Building products maker CPG International is being
prepared for a sale by its private equity owner, a deal that
could fetch between $1 billion and $1.5 billion, according to
three people familiar with the matter.
* A board member at Italy's troubled lender Monte dei Paschi
di Siena is being investigated over allegations of
breaking insider trading rules and has been suspended, a
judicial source said on Wednesday.
* Private equity-controlled power firm Alinta Energy is
planning a $1 billion-plus debt issue in the U.S. term loan B
institutional market to refinance maturing debt, banking sources
familiar with the deal said, joining a growing number of
Australian borrowers attracted by the terms and pricing
available.
* General Electric Co is considering listing its
consumer finance operations to fund more share buybacks and
strengthen focus on its industrial businesses, its chief
executive has indicated, the Financial Times reported on
Thursday. ()
* Title insurer Fidelity National Financial Inc and
buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners are in advanced talks to
acquire mortgage service provider Lender Processing Services Inc
, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Blackstone Group LP and Prologis Inc have
agreed to buy a portfolio of 17 million square feet of warehouse
and distribution centers whose majority owner is Lehman Brothers
for about $960 million, two sources familiar with the deal said
on Wednesday.
* Carrefour, Europe's largest retailer, agreed to
sell its remaining 25-percent stake in a Middle East joint
venture to local partner Majid Al Futtaim (MAF) for 530 million
euros ($682.45 million), MAF said in a statement on Wednesday.
* India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd is
poised to buy the domestic banking unit of nationalised Austrian
lender Hypo Alpe Adria for 65.5 million euros ($84.34 million),
the newspaper Die Presse said.
* A team including former General Motors Co
executive Bob Lutz and China's largest parts maker is looking to
buy Fisker Automotive for $20 million, a fraction of the "green"
car company's estimated worth almost a year and a half ago.