Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Morgan Stanley's real estate unit, Morgan Stanley Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3 billion for a global property fund, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. [ID: nL3N0EA0ET]

* Lloyds Banking Group is looking to auction about $8.7 billion of U.S. mortgage securities, as part of its efforts to raise capital by selling non-core assets, the Telegraph reported on Tuesday. ()

* The owners of Russian retailer Lenta are in talks with bankers about a potential London listing in a deal that would raise about 1 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported. ()

* British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

* Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is looking to sell up to 49 percent of his 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in a deal that could value the company at $800 million, the Business Times reported. ()

* American Tower Corp is close to buying an Indian telecom tower company owned by a group of international investors for $572 million, the Economic Times reported. ()