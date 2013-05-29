Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 29 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Morgan Stanley's real estate unit, Morgan Stanley
Real Estate Funds, is looking to raise between $1 billion and $3
billion for a global property fund, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. [ID:
nL3N0EA0ET]
* Lloyds Banking Group is looking to auction about
$8.7 billion of U.S. mortgage securities, as part of its efforts
to raise capital by selling non-core assets, the Telegraph
reported on Tuesday. ()
* The owners of Russian retailer Lenta are in talks with
bankers about a potential London listing in a deal that would
raise about 1 billion pounds, the Financial Times reported. ()
* British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty has
started looking for buyers for its 60 percent stake in Exeter
International Airport, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
* Malaysian tycoon Vincent Tan is looking to sell up to 49
percent of his 7-Eleven convenience store franchise in a deal
that could value the company at $800 million, the Business Times
reported. ()
* American Tower Corp is close to buying an Indian
telecom tower company owned by a group of international
investors for $572 million, the Economic Times reported. ()