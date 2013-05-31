Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 31 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Sony Corp has tapped Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup to help sound out options for its entertainment
business, according to a media report. Cable television network
CNBC reported on Thursday that Sony has hired the two banks but
that the process was still in an exploratory stage.
* British engineering company Smiths Group is in
early-stage talks to sell its medical division, which played a
role in the first successful IVF treatment, for potentially more
than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), the Financial Times
reported citing people familiar with the talks. ()
* Vince Cable, Britain's business secretary, said in an
interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the sell-off
of the part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is "not
in any sense urgent" and that Treasury ministers and officials
were acting hastily on the issue.