Market Chatter-Corporate finance press digest

May 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Sony Corp has tapped Morgan Stanley and Citigroup to help sound out options for its entertainment business, according to a media report. Cable television network CNBC reported on Thursday that Sony has hired the two banks but that the process was still in an exploratory stage.

* British engineering company Smiths Group is in early-stage talks to sell its medical division, which played a role in the first successful IVF treatment, for potentially more than 2 billion pounds ($3.04 billion), the Financial Times reported citing people familiar with the talks. ()

* Vince Cable, Britain's business secretary, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday that the sell-off of the part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is "not in any sense urgent" and that Treasury ministers and officials were acting hastily on the issue.